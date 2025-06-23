/Can 'Strait of Hormuz' trigger a war between the US and Iran?

Tensions have spiked after the US bombed Iranian nuclear facilities. In retaliation, Iran has threatened to close the Strait of Hormuz, a move that could block oil shipments to several countries, including India and Europe.
The Strait of Hormuz is a narrow waterway connecting the Persian Gulf to the Arabian Sea. It is the world’s most critical oil chokepoint, about 20 per cent of global oil passes through it daily. Any disruption here can cause major global economic shocks.
Yes, closing the Strait would likely provoke a military response from the US and its allies. The US Navy maintains a strong presence in the region specifically to keep this route open. Blocking it would be seen as an act of war under international law.
Iran has previously threatened the closure of the Strait during past conflicts. In 2019, after the US withdrawal from the Iran nuclear deal, similar threats were made — though they stopped short of action after international pressure.
A conflict over the Strait could send oil prices skyrocketing, trigger global inflation, and destabilise key shipping lanes. It could also drag regional players like Saudi Arabia, UAE, Israel, into the conflict, expanding it beyond a US-Iran confrontation.
India imports around 70 per cent of its oil through this corridor. Any closure would immediately affect India’s energy security and push up fuel prices domestically, worsening inflation.
The Strait of Hormuz remains a powder keg in the ongoing US-Iran tensions. With the latest American strikes on Iranian nuclear sites, the risk of escalation into open war, possibly sparked by a Strait closure, is at its highest in years.