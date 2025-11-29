/Can Russia's S-500 defence system give India anti-satellite capability? Here’s a fact check

Even if the S-500 reaches around 200 km, most satellites orbit above 300–500 km. The system could theoretically threaten only very-low-orbiting satellites, and even then, only if they pass directly over the defended area. That limits any practical anti-satellite envelope.
Russian officials describe the S-500 “Prometey” as capable of intercepting ballistic missiles, hypersonic weapons and even low-orbit objects. Its advertised intercept altitude, often quoted between 100–200 km, overlaps with the lower edge of Low Earth Orbit (LEO). This is where some satellites briefly pass.
Intercepting a satellite requires the ability to track a fast-moving orbital object, calculate its trajectory precisely and time an interceptor to meet it. Although the S-500’s radar is more advanced than the S-400’s, ASAT interception demands a dedicated tracking, timing and guidance sequence, far more challenging than engaging a ballistic missile.
Even if the S-500 reaches around 200 km, most satellites orbit above 300–500 km. The system could theoretically threaten only very-low-orbiting satellites, and even then, only if they pass directly over the defended area. That limits any practical anti-satellite envelope.
Russian media and defence officials have hinted that the S-500 may have “anti-satellite functions.” However, there is no independently verified test showing the S-500 destroying a satellite. Western and academic analysts treat ASAT claims as unverified and caution against assuming operational capability.
Even if the S-500 could hit a satellite, doing so would generate debris that could threaten India’s own satellites and space assets. ASAT actions are considered highly escalatory, politically sensitive and risky for the global space environment. Technical capability does not automatically translate into operational use.
If India acquires the S-500, it will gain a higher-altitude missile-defence layer, useful against ballistic and hypersonic threats. But ASAT capability would require special software modes, tracking integration with India’s space command and political authorisation. Nothing about the system provides “automatic” ASAT power.
Factually, the S-500’s high-altitude envelope and advanced radar give it some overlap with low-orbit space. But:
• it cannot reach most satellites
• there is no proven ASAT test
• operational use is highly complex
• India would not gain a full ASAT weapon simply by buying S-500
The system offers partial, conditional, and unverified ASAT-adjacent capability — not a guaranteed anti-satellite tool.