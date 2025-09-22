/Can private companies build the next space station?

Several private companies, with help from NASA, are building new space stations to take over after the ISS retires. These stations may be ready in a few years, hosting astronauts and even tourists. Here’s what we know so far.
It is possible for private companies to build space stations. Major firms like Axiom Space, Blue Origin, and Vast have plans and funds in place to launch their own commercial space stations over the next decade.
Axiom Space is building modules that will first connect to the ISS. After the ISS retires, these modules will become a separate free-flying station, called Axiom Station. The first part is set to launch in 2026, according to NASA’s official updates.
Blue Origin, founded by Jeff Bezos, wants to launch a private station named Orbital Reef. This project, supported by NASA and partners like Sierra Space, aims to host both researchers and space tourists. NASA has provided over $130 million in funding for its development.
Vast is another private company and intends to launch Haven-1, which would be the first crewed commercial station, as early as 2025. Vast’s plan is to allow astronauts and even civilians to stay in orbit for up to 30 days at a time.
NASA is guiding this shift to private space stations. In 2025, NASA will make new contracts, with more funding and technical support, to make sure private companies keep building space infrastructure as the ISS comes to an end.
These private space stations are designed for science experiments, manufacturing, tourism, and even national astronaut missions. Some projects include inflatable modules, robotic arms, and can host both professionals and tourists.
While progress is fast, it is worth noting not every project is certain to succeed. Each company faces huge financial and technical challenges, but with NASA’s support and new technology, private stations may shape the next era of space exploration. Know more below.