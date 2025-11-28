/Can nuclear engines replace fighter jet ‘JP-8’ fuel in future?

During the Cold War, the U.S. and USSR both attempted to build nuclear-powered aircraft. The US “Nuclear Powered Aircraft Project” even flew a modified bomber with a working onboard reactor but the reactor did not power the aircraft; it was only used for testing. Engineers discovered the fatal problem: even with tons of shielding, radiation still leaked into the cockpit, and in an accident, the crash would spread radioactive fuel across the ground. That alone made nuclear propulsion a near-impossible risk for aviation.