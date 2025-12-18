Mumbai Indians gear up for IPL 2026 with eyes on a historic sixth title. Check MI Paltan’s full squad, strong pace attack, spin options and key players after the auction.
Mumbai Indians’ batting unit for IPL 2026 is packed with class and depth. Rohit Sharma, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Will Jacks, Ryan Rickleton, Robin Minz and Sherfane Rutherford give MI strong options from the top to the middle order.
MI’s wicketkeeping group includes Quinton de Kock, Ryan Rickleton and Robin Minz. All three offer safe hands behind the stumps and the ability to score quick runs, giving the team flexibility based on conditions and match plans.
Mumbai Indians boast a powerful pace attack for IPL 2026. Jasprit Bumrah, Trent Boult, Deepak Chahar, Shardul Thakur, Ashwani Kumar, Corbin Bosch and Mohammad Izhar bring pace, swing and control at all stages of the game.
MI’s spin department features Mitchell Santner, Mayank Markande, Atharva Ankolekar, Allah Ghafanzar and Raghu Sharma. These bowlers add control in the middle overs and can slow down scoring on helpful surfaces.
The all-rounders give the Mumbai Indians balance and depth. Hardik Pandya, Mitchell Santner, Will Jacks, Naman Dhir, Raj Angad Bawa and Corbin Bosch offer valuable contributions with both bat and ball across different match situations.