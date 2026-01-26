/Can it jam Iran’s S-300 air defence? This is the most advanced jammer in the US military

The 'Mid-Band' designation is critical because the S-300 relies on long-range surveillance radars (like the 'Big Bird') to find targets before it can shoot. These search radars operate in the mid-band frequencies (2-6 GHz). The AN/ALQ-249 is specifically tuned to dominate this range. By blinding the search radar first, it breaks the "kill chain" at the start - if the S-300 cannot find the jets in the wide sky, it cannot tell its fire-control radar where to aim.