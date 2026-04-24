/Can Iran’s hypersonic missile sink the USS George H.W. Bush?

Iran’s Mach 15 Fattah hypersonic missiles pose a severe threat to the USS George H.W. Bush. While these weapons could potentially sink a supercarrier if it comes within range, massive US airstrikes have reportedly destroyed most of Iran’s missile launch facilities.
The USS George H.W. Bush has entered the Middle East to project American airpower during the fragile 2026 ceasefire. However, operating within range of Iran's ballistic missile arsenal presents a massive tactical threat to the nuclear supercarrier.
Unveiled by the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, the Fattah-1 and Fattah-2 are highly advanced, precision-guided hypersonic missiles. Reaching devastating speeds of up to Mach 15, these weapons are specifically engineered to bypass traditional air defence shields.
With an estimated operational range of 1,400 kilometres, Fattah missiles can easily reach the Arabian Sea and the Persian Gulf. If the USS George H.W. Bush sails deep into these contested waters, it falls directly into the lethal engagement zone of Iranian hypersonic weapons.
A direct hit from a Mach 15 hypersonic weapon carrying a heavy warhead would cause 100 per cent catastrophic damage to a warship. The sheer kinetic energy could severely cripple or sink a $6.2 billion Nimitz-class aircraft carrier.
Despite these advanced capabilities, the actual threat level remains debated among global military analysts. During the recent 2026 conflict, massive joint US-Israeli airstrikes successfully destroyed a vast majority of Iran's domestic ballistic missile production facilities.
Verified military assessments confirm that crucial Iranian infrastructure, including key underground missile silos and manufacturing plants, sustained extremely severe damage. This extensive bombardment drastically limits Tehran's physical ability to launch sustained, overwhelming hypersonic salvos against American naval forces.
The USS George H.W. Bush never sails alone, operating under the absolute protection of heavily armed Arleigh Burke-class destroyers. These escort warships utilise the advanced Aegis Combat System and SM-6 interceptor missiles to actively detect and destroy incoming hypersonic threats before they strike.