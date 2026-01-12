LOGIN
  • Wion
  • /Photos
  • /Can Iran’s ‘ghost missile’ dodge Israel’s air defences? Here’s how its invisibility works

Can Iran’s ‘ghost missile’ dodge Israel’s air defences? Here’s how its invisibility works

Abhinav Yadav
Edited By Abhinav Yadav
Published: Jan 12, 2026, 16:47 IST | Updated: Jan 12, 2026, 16:47 IST

Iran has unveiled the 'Fattah', a hypersonic ballistic missile that they claim is hard to detect by enemy radars. Iran’s Fattah hypersonic missile challenges air defences with speeds up to Mach 15 and mid-flight manoeuvrability.

The ‘Fattah’ hypersonic threat Travelling at 15 times the speed of sound
1 / 7

The ‘Fattah’ hypersonic threat Travelling at 15 times the speed of sound

The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) unveiled the Fattah missile, claiming it reaches speeds of Mach 13 to Mach 15. This immense velocity allows it to cover the 1,400-kilometre distance to potential targets in under seven minutes, leaving defenders little time to react.

Why it is called a ‘ghost’ It doesn't follow a fixed path
2 / 7

Why it is called a ‘ghost’ It doesn't follow a fixed path

Unlike standard ballistic missiles that fly in a predictable arch, the Fattah is equipped with a movable nozzle that allows it to change trajectory. This erratic flight path prevents radar systems from calculating a precise interception point, effectively making it 'invisible' to prediction algorithms.

Flying below the radar
3 / 7
(Photograph: Wikipedia)

Flying below the radar

The missile is designed to fly at lower altitudes within the atmosphere compared to traditional ICBMs. This allows it to hide behind the curvature of the Earth for longer, delaying detection by ground-based radars until it is too close to stop.

Stealth effect
4 / 7

Stealth effect

At hypersonic speeds, the friction between the missile and the air creates a cloud of superheated plasma around the weapon. Scientifically, this plasma sheath can absorb radio waves, potentially making the missile difficult for certain radar frequencies to track clearly.

Outmanoeuvring the interceptor
5 / 7

Outmanoeuvring the interceptor

Israel’s Arrow-3 defence system is designed to shoot down missiles in space (exo-atmospheric). Since the Fattah can manoeuvre inside the atmosphere and change course during its final dive, it aims to bypass these high-altitude interceptors entirely.

Fattah-2’s glide capability
6 / 7

Fattah-2’s glide capability

Iran has also showcased the 'Fattah-2', which features a hypersonic glide vehicle (HGV) warhead. This component detaches and glides to its target at lower altitudes, performing sharp turns that make it extremely difficult for systems like David's Sling to lock onto.

Is it truly unstoppable?
7 / 7
(Photograph: X)

Is it truly unstoppable?

While Tehran claims the missile is "uninterceptable", Western military analysts note that it can still be tracked by infrared sensors due to their immense heat.

Israel is actively developing the 'Sky Sonic' interceptor specifically to counter this manoeuvrable threat.

Trending Photo

Can Iran’s ‘ghost missile’ dodge Israel’s air defences? Here’s how its invisibility works
7

Can Iran’s ‘ghost missile’ dodge Israel’s air defences? Here’s how its invisibility works

In Pics | Pawan Kalyan becomes 1st Indian to receive rare samurai-tradition martial arts honour
5

In Pics | Pawan Kalyan becomes 1st Indian to receive rare samurai-tradition martial arts honour

'World’s largest natural gas field': What is South Pars gas field shared by Iran and Qatar?
7

'World’s largest natural gas field': What is South Pars gas field shared by Iran and Qatar?

So close yet so far: Virat Kohli’s nervous 90s in ODI cricket
7

So close yet so far: Virat Kohli’s nervous 90s in ODI cricket

New OTT Releases this week (Jan 12-18, 2026): Golden Globes, One Last Adventure, Taskaree- 8 new movies and TV shows on Netflix, JioHotstar and more
9

New OTT Releases this week (Jan 12-18, 2026): Golden Globes, One Last Adventure, Taskaree- 8 new movies and TV shows on Netflix, JioHotstar and more