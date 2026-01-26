/Can Iran attack US mainland if Trump strikes Tehran first?

Military analysts have expressed growing concern over Iran's use of converted commercial tankers, such as the IRINS Makran, acting as "mobile sea bases." As the USS Abraham Lincoln moves into the Indian Ocean, these Iranian vessels, which have previously been spotted in the Atlantic, could serve as launch platforms for long-range suicide drones or anti-ship missiles. By operating from international waters in the Atlantic or Caribbean, these ships could technically bring US coastal cities within range of "loitering munitions" (like the Shahed-136), bypassing the need for a traditional, detectable ICBM launch.