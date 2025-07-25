/Can Indians visit Bangkok if Thailand goes to war with Cambodia?

If tensions between Thailand and Cambodia escalate into full-blown war, Indian travellers may face several travel-related disruptions though Bangkok itself is unlikely to become a direct conflict zone. Here's a breakdown:
The Thailand-Cambodia border lies in the southeastern part of Thailand, hundreds of kilometres away from Bangkok. Most of the disputed areas are rural or forested, and Bangkok remains geographically isolated from the expected combat zones.
Unless Thailand declares a state of emergency or closes its airspace, flights from India to Bangkok should continue. However, the Indian government may issue travel advisories warning citizens against non-essential travel.
Thailand has dealt with internal unrest and border clashes in the past. Its tourism sector, particularly in Bangkok and Phuket, has remained operational during those times. However, a declared war could trigger stricter immigration protocols or temporary curfews in some parts.
The Embassy of India in Bangkok would likely increase support and advisories. In a full-scale conflict, Indian nationals may be advised to register with the embassy for safety tracking or evacuation coordination.
If hostilities escalate, travel insurance policies may exclude war-related incidents. Flight routes may also be altered to avoid contested airspace near the border. Visa issuance may slow down if the Thai government tightens entry protocols.
Unless Bangkok faces a direct threat or mass mobilisation, temples, malls, and hotels in the capital would likely remain operational, although heightened security may be visible.
Yes, Indians can technically still visit Bangkok if a war breaks out, but with significant caution. Government advisories, airline policies, and on-ground safety should be monitored closely.