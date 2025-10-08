LOGIN
  • Wion
  • /Photos
  • /Can Indian Women's team score 300 in Vizag? Top 5 highest ODI scores in women’s cricket

Can Indian Women's team score 300 in Vizag? Top 5 highest ODI scores in women’s cricket at the venue

Umang Bafna
Edited By Umang Bafna
Published: Oct 08, 2025, 21:33 IST | Updated: Oct 08, 2025, 21:33 IST

As India and South Africa clash at the Vizag stadium on Thursday (Oct 9), let’s glance at the five highest ODI totals in women’s cricket at the ICC Women’s World Cup.

India Women 229/5 vs SL Women, 23 Jan 2014
1 / 5
(Photograph: AFP)

India Women 229/5 vs SL Women, 23 Jan 2014

India Women displayed a dominant performance in Visakhapatnam, setting a target of 229/5 in 50 overs against Sri Lanka Women on January 23, 2014. With a steady run rate of 4.58, they controlled the game, ultimately securing a comfortable victory.

ENG Women 152/9 vs India Women, 26 Feb 2010
2 / 5
(Photograph: AFP)

ENG Women 152/9 vs India Women, 26 Feb 2010

In a competitive clash, England Women were restricted to 152/9 by India Women on February 26, 2010, at Visakhapatnam. With tight bowling and disciplined fielding, India successfully made things difficult for the visitors.

SL Women 140 all out vs India Women, 21 Jan 2014
3 / 5
(Photograph: AFP)

SL Women 140 all out vs India Women, 21 Jan 2014

Sri Lanka Women were bundled out for just 140 runs in 47.1 overs against India Women in Visakhapatnam on January 21, 2014. The Indian bowlers dominated throughout, securing an easy victory and demonstrating excellent skills with the ball.

ENG Women 130 all out vs India Women, 24 Feb 2010
4 / 5
(Photograph: AFP)

ENG Women 130 all out vs India Women, 24 Feb 2010

England Women were restricted to just 130 runs in 49.2 overs on February 24, 2010, in Visakhapatnam. India Women’s disciplined bowling attack ensured England could not build partnerships, and India sealed another important victory with a comprehensive performance.

SL Women 76 all out vs India Women, 19 Jan 2014
5 / 5
(Photograph: AFP)

SL Women 76 all out vs India Women, 19 Jan 2014

In one of the most dominant displays, Sri Lanka Women were dismissed for only 76 runs in 39.3 overs by India Women on January 19, 2014. The Indian bowlers wreaked havoc, securing a dominant victory.

Trending Photo

James Webb Telescope: 6 shocking misconceptions about NASA's space machine
6

James Webb Telescope: 6 shocking misconceptions about NASA's space machine

James Webb Telescope vs Hubble Space Telescope: Which one is a real game-changer?
6

James Webb Telescope vs Hubble Space Telescope: Which one is a real game-changer?

How the Netherlands created the largest artificial island! The story behind Flevopolder
6

How the Netherlands created the largest artificial island! The story behind Flevopolder

Top 5 largest artificial islands in the world in 2025
5

Top 5 largest artificial islands in the world in 2025

What is Light-Speed Analog Computing and why it could be the future?
6

What is Light-Speed Analog Computing and why it could be the future?