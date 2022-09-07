Can India still qualify for Asia Cup 2022 final? Here are all scenarios explained

5) Will depleted India reach the final?

At this time, the picture doesn't look bright for Team India. They have competed hard but repeated mistakes have pushed them closer to the brink of elimination.

After the SL defeat, Rohit said at the post-match presentation, "We just ended up on the wrong side, as simple as that. We could have capitalized on the first half of our innings. We fell 10-15 runs short. The second half wasn't good for us. The guys who were out in the middle can learn about what shots can be played. These things can happen. Losses like these will make us understand what works as a team."

He added, "Since the last World Cup, we haven't lost too many games. These games will teach us. We wanted to put ourselves under pressure in the Asia Cup. We are still looking for answers."

(Photograph:AFP)