Can fighter jets refuel from drones mid-battle?

Abhinav Yadav
Edited By Abhinav Yadav
Published: Sep 02, 2025, 16:15 IST | Updated: Sep 02, 2025, 16:15 IST

Drone refuelling for fighter jets is theoretically possible but not practical yet. AI-controlled drone tankers are being tested, but mid-battle refuelling is too dangerous due to combat chaos and precision challenges. Read more below.

Drone refuelling for fighter jets
1 / 7
(Photograph: X)

Drone refuelling for fighter jets

Drone refuelling for fighter jets is theoretically possible but not yet practical. Current mid-air refuelling requires precise coordination between tanker aircraft and receiving jets, which is difficult to automate.

The US Navy has tested drone tankers
2 / 7
(Photograph: US Air Force)

The US Navy has tested drone tankers

The technology for autonomous refuelling exists in development. The US Navy has tested drone tankers, but these are still experimental. The systems require sophisticated sensors and AI to maintain proper positioning.

Mid-battle refuelling
3 / 7
(Photograph: Boeing)

Mid-battle refuelling

Mid-battle refuelling would be extremely dangerous. Combat situations are chaotic and unpredictable. Trying to refuel during active fighting would make both the tanker and fighter vulnerable to enemy attack.

Human pilots can make quick decisions and adjustments
4 / 7
(Photograph: WikiCommons)

Human pilots can make quick decisions and adjustments

Current refuelling operations require clear communication between pilots. Human pilots can make quick decisions and adjustments. AI systems would need to be incredibly sophisticated to handle combat conditions.

The logistics of drone tankers are complex
5 / 7
(Photograph: RAF)

The logistics of drone tankers are complex

The logistics of drone tankers are complex. They'd need to carry enough fuel to refuel multiple jets, plus their own fuel for the return journey. This would require large, expensive aircraft.

Autonomous refuelling systems
6 / 7
(Photograph: Wikimedia Commons)

Autonomous refuelling systems

Some military forces are developing autonomous refuelling systems for peacetime operations. These could extend the range of fighter jets without risking human tanker crews. But combat refuelling remains a distant goal.

Drone refuelling
7 / 7
(Photograph: Reuters)

Drone refuelling

Drone refuelling is possible in theory, mid-battle refuelling is not yet practical. The technology is developing, but combat conditions make it too dangerous for current capabilities.

