/Can fighter jets outrun their own missiles?

Fighter jets cannot outrun the missiles they fire. Missiles are much faster and have smart guidance. know the science behind jets, missiles, and pilot survival tricks. Read more below.
Most advanced fighter jets, like the MiG-25, can reach top speeds close to Mach 2.8 (about 3,500 kilometres per hour).
Air-to-air missiles, such as the Meteor, can travel at speeds over Mach 4 (nearly 5,000 kilometres per hour), which is much faster than any jet can fly.
As of now, in practical terms, fighter jets cannot outrun their own missiles. The missiles are much faster, and they use rocket or ramjet engines that make them accelerate quickly.
Since outrunning is not possible, pilots use defensive tactics:
Sharp turns and climbs
Flares and chaff (decoys)
Electronic jamming
Using clouds or ground clutter to break radar lock
These methods disrupt the missile’s guidance.
Modern missiles have larger “no-escape zones” distances where jets cannot dodge even if they try. For example, the Meteor’s no-escape zone is up to 60-80 kilometres. This makes escape much harder for any enemy fighter jets.
Fighter jets cannot outrun their missiles. Pilots rely on evasion, countermeasures, and quick action rather than speed. The science and statistics show missiles are built to be the fastest thing in the sky.