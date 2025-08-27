LOGIN
  • Wion
  • /Photos
  • /Can fighter jets outrun their own missiles?

Can fighter jets outrun their own missiles?

Abhinav Yadav
Edited By Abhinav Yadav
Published: Aug 27, 2025, 24:09 IST | Updated: Aug 27, 2025, 24:09 IST

Fighter jets cannot outrun the missiles they fire. Missiles are much faster and have smart guidance. know the science behind jets, missiles, and pilot survival tricks. Read more below.

How Fast Are Modern Fighter Jets?
1 / 6
(Photograph: X)

How Fast Are Modern Fighter Jets?

Most advanced fighter jets, like the MiG-25, can reach top speeds close to Mach 2.8 (about 3,500 kilometres per hour).

How Fast Do Missiles Travel?
2 / 6
(Photograph: Wikimedia Commons)

How Fast Do Missiles Travel?

Air-to-air missiles, such as the Meteor, can travel at speeds over Mach 4 (nearly 5,000 kilometres per hour), which is much faster than any jet can fly.

Can a Jet Outrun Its Own Missile?
3 / 6
(Photograph: Lockheed Martin)

Can a Jet Outrun Its Own Missile?

As of now, in practical terms, fighter jets cannot outrun their own missiles. The missiles are much faster, and they use rocket or ramjet engines that make them accelerate quickly.

How Do Pilots Dodge Missiles?
4 / 6
(Photograph: Wikimedia Commons)

How Do Pilots Dodge Missiles?

Since outrunning is not possible, pilots use defensive tactics:

Sharp turns and climbs

Flares and chaff (decoys)

Electronic jamming

Using clouds or ground clutter to break radar lock

These methods disrupt the missile’s guidance.

Modern missile technology
5 / 6
(Photograph: Lockheed Martin)

Modern missile technology

Modern missiles have larger “no-escape zones” distances where jets cannot dodge even if they try. For example, the Meteor’s no-escape zone is up to 60-80 kilometres. This makes escape much harder for any enemy fighter jets.

Fighter jets cannot outrun
6 / 6
(Photograph: IAF)

Fighter jets cannot outrun

Fighter jets cannot outrun their missiles. Pilots rely on evasion, countermeasures, and quick action rather than speed. The science and statistics show missiles are built to be the fastest thing in the sky.

Trending Photo

Can fighter jets outrun their own missiles?
6

Can fighter jets outrun their own missiles?

Explore Mumbai’s most famous Ganesh pandals this Ganesh Chaturthi 2025
5

Explore Mumbai’s most famous Ganesh pandals this Ganesh Chaturthi 2025

Most valuable banks 2025: Top 10 banks by market capitalization globally
10

Most valuable banks 2025: Top 10 banks by market capitalization globally

Celeb-inspired looks for Ganesh Chaturthi 2025: Alia Bhatt to Ananya Panday
6

Celeb-inspired looks for Ganesh Chaturthi 2025: Alia Bhatt to Ananya Panday

From Tilak Varma to Abhishek Sharma, 5 Indian batters with fastest T20I centuries
5

From Tilak Varma to Abhishek Sharma, 5 Indian batters with fastest T20I centuries