/Can fighter jets land on moving ships without runways?

Fighter jets can land safely only on aircraft carriers with specialised decks, arresting wires, and precise systems. Cargo ships and luxury yachts lack these features, making landings impossible. Naval aviation remains exclusive to purpose-built carriers. Read more below.
Aircraft carriers are specifically designed for fighter jet landings. They have angled runways, arresting wires, and specialised landing systems. The USS Gerald R. Ford can launch and recover jets simultaneously.
However, landing on other ships would be nearly impossible. Cargo ships lack the necessary equipment. They don't have arresting wires to catch jets, or the reinforced decks to handle the impact.
The landing process on carriers is incredibly complex. Pilots must catch one of four arresting wires with their tail hook. As per the naval aviation data, this requires precision within centimetres at speeds of 240 km/h.
Even aircraft carriers have limitations. They need to be moving into the wind to create enough airflow over the deck. The ship's movement adds another layer of difficulty to an already challenging landing.
Cargo ships would be completely unsuitable. Their decks aren't reinforced for aircraft weight. A 30-tonne fighter jet would likely crash through the deck or damage the ship's structure.
While aircraft carriers can handle fighter jet landings expertly, other ships cannot. The technology and infrastructure required are too specialised.