LOGIN
  • Wion
  • /Photos
  • /Can fighter jets dogfight at supersonic speeds?

Can fighter jets dogfight at supersonic speeds?

Abhinav Yadav
Edited By Abhinav Yadav
Published: Sep 02, 2025, 13:02 IST | Updated: Sep 02, 2025, 13:02 IST

Supersonic dogfights sound thrilling, but when it comes to reality, it is nearly impossible to pull off. Modern fighter jets may reach incredible speeds, yet true air combat depends more on control, manoeuvrability, and strategy than sheer velocity.

Dogfight at supersonic speeds
1 / 7
(Photograph: Simple Flying)

Dogfight at supersonic speeds

Fighter jets can technically dogfight at supersonic speeds, but it's extremely difficult and rarely practical. Most dogfights occur at subsonic speeds where aircraft are more manoeuvrable and pilots have better control.

Reduced control effectiveness
2 / 7
(Photograph: AFP)

Reduced control effectiveness

At supersonic speeds, aircraft become less manoeuvrable due to increased drag and reduced control effectiveness. The high speeds also make it difficult for pilots to track targets and execute precise manoeuvres.

Fighter jet turning radius
3 / 7
(Photograph: BAE)

Fighter jet turning radius

The turning radius increases dramatically at supersonic speeds. A jet travelling at Mach 2 might need several kilometres to complete a turn, making it easy for slower, more manoeuvrable aircraft to outmanoeuvre it.

Modern air combat
4 / 7
(Photograph: X)

Modern air combat

Modern air combat relies heavily on long-range missiles rather than close dogfighting. Aircraft can engage targets from dozens of kilometres away, making the traditional dogfight less common in modern warfare.

Advanced fighter jets
5 / 7
(Photograph: X)

Advanced fighter jets

Some advanced fighter jets like the F-22 Raptor are designed for supersonic manoeuvring, but even these aircraft perform best at subsonic speeds for close combat. The supersonic capability is more useful for interception and escape.

Pilots train for supersonic combat scenarios
6 / 7
(Photograph: X)

Pilots train for supersonic combat scenarios

Pilots train for supersonic combat scenarios, but they recognise the limitations. The best strategy is often to use speed to gain positional advantage, then slow down for the actual engagement.

Supersonic dogfighting
7 / 7
(Photograph: X)

Supersonic dogfighting

While supersonic dogfighting is technically possible, it's not practical or effective. Modern air combat favours speed for positioning and subsonic speeds for actual engagement, making traditional dogfighting rare at supersonic speeds.

Trending Photo

Global semicoductor market: Top semiconductor manufacturing nation
5

Global semicoductor market: Top semiconductor manufacturing nation

Can fighter jets dogfight at supersonic speeds?
7

Can fighter jets dogfight at supersonic speeds?

Why fighter jets can't reach orbit like rockets?
7

Why fighter jets can't reach orbit like rockets?

Nestlé's Laurent Freixe to Astronomer's Andy Byron: Global CEOs fired over office romance
6

Nestlé's Laurent Freixe to Astronomer's Andy Byron: Global CEOs fired over office romance

What if a fighter jet gets caught in volcanic ash?
7

What if a fighter jet gets caught in volcanic ash?