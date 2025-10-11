/Can fighter jets and pilots train themselves in the metaverse for dogfighting?

Pilots and AI can now train for dogfighting in the metaverse using advanced simulations, real-time AI opponents and immersive technology, making virtual skies vital for future air combat.
Military and aviation experts are using the metaverse a virtual, shared digital space for immersive fighter jet pilot training. Pilots and even AI programs can practise dogfighting, tactics, and teamwork in highly detailed, simulated cockpits and environments.
Fighter pilots have used multiplayer simulation games and VR headsets to train for US-made jets before ever flying the real thing, sharpening skills for complex air combat and teamwork in virtual missions.
Simulated dogfights in the metaverse now use AI opponents and digital weather, terrain, and dynamic threats. Some training platforms use physical controls matched to real aircraft for maximum realism, allowing pilots and AI to learn tactics and responses in repeatable scenarios.
AI-powered flight simulators run in the metaverse can let jets and virtual pilots practise without human direction. Machine learning algorithms learn from vast databases of past dogfights and adjust their tactics over time, sometimes even outperforming human pilots in trials.
Research by US defence agencies now lets real jets fight autonomously, with human safety pilots ready to take over. The next frontier is mixed teams AI and human pilots training together, constantly adapting to complex virtual threats.
Metaverse dogfight training saves time and money, reduces risk, and offers infinite mission scenarios not possible in real-world drills. Challenges include simulating real-life pressure, integrating sensors, and ensuring safety and ethics standards are met.
In the upcoming years, metaverse technology and AI could enable jets and pilots to "train themselves," improving reaction times, tactical awareness, and mission success. With advances in VR, AR, and AI, virtual dogfighting could become mainstay for air forces worldwide.