Several celebrities are known for their passion for aviation. Tom Cruise, as noted, is a licensed pilot and owns multiple aircraft, including vintage warbirds including a vintage P-51 Mustang, a World War II-era fighter plane, which is featured in Top Gun: Maverick. John Travolta also holds a pilot's licence and owns several planes, even living at an airport to facilitate his flying activities. Their examples highlight that while civilian ownership is possible, it is typically reserved for those with significant resources and aviation experience.

