/Can civilians own and fly military fighter jets?

Flying a fighter jet is the ultimate thrill, but for civilians, it is far more than a fantasy. Beyond the cockpit lies a complex world of legal restrictions, technical requirements, and significant costs.
Owning a military fighter jet is a fantasy for many aviation enthusiasts. The allure of piloting a high-performance aircraft is undeniable. However, the reality of civilian ownership of such machines is complex and strictly regulated.
In the United States, civilians cannot legally own active military fighter jets. The government prohibits the sale of combat-capable aircraft to private individuals, ensuring that advanced military technology remains under official control.
While active-duty fighter jets are off-limits, civilians can legally purchase retired military aircraft. These jets must be demilitarised, meaning all weapon systems and sensitive equipment are removed. Additionally, the aircraft must be registered with the Federal Aviation Administration and meet civilian aviation standards.
Owning a retired fighter jet comes with significant challenges. Pilots must obtain a specific type rating for each aircraft they intend to fly, which involves rigorous training. Maintenance costs are high, and finding qualified mechanics familiar with military aircraft can be difficult. Furthermore, operating such aircraft requires strict adherence to airspace regulations and noise restrictions.
Some individuals have successfully navigated the complexities of owning and operating retired fighter jets. For example, former pilots and aviation entrepreneurs have acquired Soviet-era MiG-21s and MiG-29s, often using them to provide adversary training for military exercises.
Several celebrities are known for their passion for aviation. Tom Cruise, as noted, is a licensed pilot and owns multiple aircraft, including vintage warbirds including a vintage P-51 Mustang, a World War II-era fighter plane, which is featured in Top Gun: Maverick. John Travolta also holds a pilot's licence and owns several planes, even living at an airport to facilitate his flying activities. Their examples highlight that while civilian ownership is possible, it is typically reserved for those with significant resources and aviation experience.
While it is legally possible for civilians to own and operate retired fighter jets, the process is fraught with legal, financial, and logistical challenges. Enthusiasts must navigate a maze of regulations and incur substantial costs. For most, the dream of piloting a fighter jet remains just that, a dream.