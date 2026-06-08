/Can civilians legally buy a fighter jet?

Civilians can legally buy decommissioned fighter jets, but face massive hurdles. The aircraft must be stripped of all weapons and classified technology. Beyond the multi-million dollar price tags, owners face extreme fuel costs and strict flight laws.
Yes, a private citizen can legally purchase a military fighter jet. However, aviation authorities like the US Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) classify these aircraft under strict experimental categories, severely limiting where and how they can be flown.
Before a civilian takes ownership, the aircraft must undergo complete demilitarisation. Governments strip out all classified radar systems, targeting computers, and weapon hardpoints, reducing the multi-million dollar warplane to a high-speed aerodynamic shell.
Civilians cannot purchase modern fifth-generation stealth aircraft like the F-35 Lightning II. The private market is entirely dominated by decommissioned Cold War-era interceptors, with Soviet MiG-21s and Czech Aero L-39 Albatros jets being the most popular choices.
While an entry-level L-39 trainer might cost a relatively modest USD 250,000, legendary supersonic fighters demand extreme premiums. Fully restored, flyable jets like the F-4 Phantom or MiG-29 Fulcrum frequently sell for over USD 4 million at specialist aviation auctions.
The initial purchase price is barely a fraction of the total ownership cost. Specialised aviation insurance, rare mechanical parts, and consuming hundreds of gallons of jet fuel can push operational costs well beyond USD 10,000 for a single hour of flight.
A standard private pilot licence is practically useless for flying a supersonic interceptor. Owners must undergo exhaustive military-grade training to earn specific ‘Type Ratings’ and a Letter of Authorisation (LOA) to legally operate the high-performance aircraft.
Even with unlimited funds and a valid pilot licence, national security laws dictate the final sale. Regulations like the International Traffic in Arms Regulations (ITAR) give the US government absolute veto power to block any civilian purchase deemed a security risk.