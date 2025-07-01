LOGIN
Can caffeine help slow down ageing and keep you young?

Abhinav Yadav
Edited By Abhinav Yadav
Published: Jul 01, 2025, 16:16 IST | Updated: Jul 01, 2025, 16:16 IST

Caffeine may do more than boost energy. It could support healthy ageing. Scientists found it activates AMPK, a cell protein that helps fight stress and damage. This discovery could unlock new ways to slow ageing naturally.

Caffeine and Ageing – What's the Link?
1 / 7
(Photograph:Freepik)

Caffeine and Ageing – What’s the Link?

Scientists have found that caffeine does more than wake you up. It may help cells live longer and manage stress, offering clues to slowing the ageing process.

How Does Caffeine Work in Cells?
2 / 7
(Photograph:Pixels)

How Does Caffeine Work in Cells?

Caffeine affects how cells grow and divide. It can even help cells survive longer by tapping into a natural system that controls energy and stress inside the cell, as per research.

What Is the Cell's Survival System?
3 / 7
(Photograph:Freepik)

What Is the Cell’s Survival System?

The study shows caffeine boosts a protein called AMPK (a cellular energy sensor and a crucial regulator of metabolism), which acts like a fuel gauge for cells. When energy is low, AMPK helps the cell adapt and stay healthy.

Why Is AMPK Important?
4 / 7
(Photograph:X)

Why Is AMPK Important?

AMPK is found in many living things, including humans. It helps cells repair damage, use energy wisely, and respond to stress, all of which are linked to healthy ageing.

What Did Scientists Discover?
5 / 7
(Photograph:Pixels)

What Did Scientists Discover?

Researchers used yeast cells to study caffeine’s effects. They found caffeine helps turn on AMPK, which helps cells grow properly and survive stress, possibly extending their lifespan.

Could Caffeine Help People Live Longer?
6 / 7
(Photograph:X)

Could Caffeine Help People Live Longer?

Because AMPK works in humans too, scientists think it could help promote healthy ageing. More research is needed to see if these benefits apply to people.

What's Next for Caffeine Research?
7 / 7
(Photograph:X)

What’s Next for Caffeine Research?

Experts say understanding caffeine’s effect on cells could lead to new ways to support healthy ageing. For now, caffeine remains a focus for scientists studying how to live longer.

