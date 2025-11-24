LOGIN
  • Wion
  • /Photos
  • /Can AI really predict traffic jams before they happen?

Can AI really predict traffic jams before they happen?

Ilma Athar Ali
Edited By Ilma Athar Ali
Published: Nov 24, 2025, 21:00 IST | Updated: Nov 24, 2025, 21:00 IST

AI uses big data and real-time sensors to predict traffic jams before they start. Machine learning, computer vision, and adaptive traffic signals combine to reduce congestion and improve travel efficiency in cities worldwide.

AI Uses Big Data to Predict Traffic
1 / 7
(Photograph: Unsplash)

AI Uses Big Data to Predict Traffic

AI systems analyse vast amounts of historical and live data, including GPS, traffic cameras, and sensor inputs. For example, some algorithms use data intervals from 30 seconds to 15 minutes to forecast traffic buildup with high accuracy.

Machine Learning Models in Traffic Forecasting
2 / 7
(Photograph: Unsplash)

Machine Learning Models in Traffic Forecasting

Models like Random Forest and Naïve Bayes classify traffic congestion levels with up to 97% accuracy. These models help city planners and commuters understand where and when jams will form

Real-Time Adjustments Reduce Delays
3 / 7
(Photograph: Unsplash)

Real-Time Adjustments Reduce Delays

AI systems continuously learn from real-time sensor feeds. They adapt traffic signals and update routes dynamically to avoid bottlenecks, reducing travel times by 10-20% in some cities.

Computer Vision Tracks Traffic Patterns
4 / 7
(Photograph: Unsplash)

Computer Vision Tracks Traffic Patterns

Cameras equipped with AI-driven computer vision detect vehicle density and lane usage, identifying incidents like stalled cars early to prevent congestion before it worsens.

AI Improves Public Transit and Emergency Response
5 / 7
(Photograph: Unsplash)

AI Improves Public Transit and Emergency Response

AI predicts high traffic demand and optimises transit schedules. It can prioritise emergency vehicles by adjusting signals, helping prevent gridlocks and improving urban mobility.

Leading Companies Use AI for Traffic Data
6 / 7
(Photograph: Unsplash)

Leading Companies Use AI for Traffic Data

Google Maps leverages AI models such as Graph Neural Networks to provide estimated travel times with over 97% accuracy, improving navigation in major cities worldwide.

The Future of AI Traffic Prediction
7 / 7
(Photograph: Unsplash)

The Future of AI Traffic Prediction

With ongoing advances, AI will enable more precise traffic forecasts and smarter control systems. This will help reduce congestion by up to 30% and cut fleet expenses, making roads safer and journeys smoother.

Trending Photo

Will US stock market crash in 2026? Here’s what experts are warning
8

Will US stock market crash in 2026? Here’s what experts are warning

Why fighter jets lose altitude when pilots pull extreme Gs
7

Why fighter jets lose altitude when pilots pull extreme Gs

How fighter pilots train their bodies to survive violent G-forces
7

How fighter pilots train their bodies to survive violent G-forces

Do High-G manoeuvres reduce a fighter jet’s lifespan?
7

Do High-G manoeuvres reduce a fighter jet’s lifespan?

Does petrol freeze in extremely cold temperatures?
7

Does petrol freeze in extremely cold temperatures?