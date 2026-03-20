/Can a US A‑10 Warthog survive a missile hit? Know how the jets are destroying Iran’s naval assets near the Strait of Hormuz

Published: Mar 20, 2026, 17:10 IST | Updated: Mar 20, 2026, 17:10 IST
Protected by a 1,200-pound titanium shield, the US A-10 Warthog is surviving hostile airspace to actively hunt and destroy Iranian fast-attack boats in the Strait of Hormuz.
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The titanium bathtub shield
To survive surface-to-air missiles and ground fire, the A-10 features a 1,200-pound titanium armour shell shielding the pilot and critical flight systems. This 'titanium bathtub' allows the aircraft to absorb direct hits from explosive 23mm projectiles and keep flying.
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Redundant survival systems
Beyond heavy armour, the Warthog relies on double-redundant hydraulic flight systems backed by manual controls to ensure extreme survivability. It is uniquely engineered to safely return to base even if an enemy missile destroys one of its engines or half of its tail.
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Hunting Iranian fast-attack craft
In a strategic shift, the A-10 is now actively conducting maritime interdiction operations along Iran's southern flank. General Dan Caine confirmed that these attack jets are actively hunting and killing Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps fast-attack watercraft in the Strait of Hormuz.
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The 30mm Avenger cannon
The aircraft's primary weapon against Iranian boats is the nose-mounted 30mm GAU-8/A Avenger cannon. Firing up to 3,900 armour-piercing rounds per minute, this massive gun can shred lightly armoured mine-laying vessels and swarm boats in seconds.
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(Photograph: AI)
Precision-guided maritime strikes
Alongside its cannon, the A-10 carries a heavy payload of precision-guided munitions to sink Iranian maritime threats. Central Command footage shows the jets armed with APKWS laser-guided rockets and AGM-65 Maverick missiles designed to pinpoint and destroy agile naval targets.
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(Photograph: NARA)
Low and slow overwatch
Unlike high-speed stealth fighters, the Warthog is built to fly low and slow, giving pilots the visual clarity needed to track small boats in congested waters. Its exceptional loiter time allows it to provide hours of persistent overwatch above the Persian Gulf.
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(Photograph: AI)
Securing global oil routes
The destruction of over 44 Iranian mine-laying vessels by US forces, including A-10s, aims to prevent Tehran from choking the vital Strait of Hormuz. This maritime mission is critical to securing a waterway that handles roughly 20 per cent of the global oil supply.