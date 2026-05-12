/Can a Trump-Xi deal revive US energy exports to China? This is what we know

US President Donald Trump is set to meet Chinese President Xi Jinping in Beijing on May 14-15 amid renewed attention on whether the two countries can revive energy trade disrupted by years of tariffs and geopolitical tensions. US officials, talking to Reuters, have indicated that increased Chinese purchases of American energy products could feature in the discussions, even as broader disputes over Taiwan and trade remain unresolved. The meeting marks the first summit-level engagement since Washington and Beijing paused their bruising trade war in October. However, analysts say expectations remain limited, reflecting the strain that tariffs and strategic rivalry have placed on bilateral trade ties.

