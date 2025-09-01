LOGIN
  • Wion
  • /Photos
  • /Can a fighter jet fly around the world without refuelling?

Can a fighter jet fly around the world without refuelling?

Abhinav Yadav
Edited By Abhinav Yadav
Published: Sep 01, 2025, 16:50 IST | Updated: Sep 01, 2025, 19:12 IST

Fighter jets cannot land safely without flaps. These control surfaces are vital for slowing down, stabilising approach and ensuring safe landings. Without flaps, jets risk crashes or overruns. Why are they so important? Know more below.

The Earth's circumference is about 40,000 kilometres
1 / 7
(Photograph: AFP)

The Earth's circumference is about 40,000 kilometres

A fighter jet cannot fly around the world without refuelling. The Earth's circumference is about 40,000 kilometres, but even the longest-range fighter jets can only fly about 3,500 kilometres on internal fuel.

Fuel capacity is the main limitation
2 / 7
(Photograph: X)

Fuel capacity is the main limitation

Fighter jets are designed for speed and manoeuvrability, not endurance. They carry enough fuel for combat missions lasting a few hours, not days of continuous flight.

The F-15E Strike Eagle
3 / 7
(Photograph: X)

The F-15E Strike Eagle

The F-15E Strike Eagle has one of the longest ranges among fighter jets, capable of flying about 4,400 kilometres with external fuel tanks. However, this is still only about 11 per cent of the distance needed to circle the globe.

Pilot : physical and mental strain
4 / 7
(Photograph: WikiCommons)

Pilot : physical and mental strain

Even with mid-air refuelling, the human factor becomes critical. Pilots need rest, food, and bathroom breaks. The physical and mental strain of flying for days would be overwhelming and dangerous.

The Voyager
5 / 7
(Photograph: Wikipedia)

The Voyager

Some aircraft have flown around the world non-stop, but these are specially designed for endurance. The Voyager aircraft completed the journey in 1986, but it took nine days and was built specifically for the task.

Jet with extensive logistical support
6 / 7
(Photograph: X)

Jet with extensive logistical support

Fighter jets could theoretically circle the globe with multiple refueling stops. However, this would require extensive logistical support and would be extremely expensive. It's not practical for military operations.

Combat purpose
7 / 7
(Photograph: Reuters)

Combat purpose

So while the idea sounds impressive, fighter jets are simply not designed for global circumnavigation. Their purpose is combat effectiveness, not endurance records. Long-distance travel requires different aircraft entirely.

Trending Photo

What to watch on OTT in September: From The Ba***ds of Bollywood to Lilo & Stitch
7

What to watch on OTT in September: From The Ba***ds of Bollywood to Lilo & Stitch

Can a fighter jet survive a freefall without power?
7

Can a fighter jet survive a freefall without power?

5 mysteries of the solar system that still baffle scientists
6

5 mysteries of the solar system that still baffle scientists

India-China presses reset button on ties amid Trump's tariff war: New era for 'Hindi-Chini Bhai Bhai' with Modi and Jinping?
7

India-China presses reset button on ties amid Trump's tariff war: New era for 'Hindi-Chini Bhai Bhai' with Modi and Jinping?

As US blames India for fueling war, Russia appreciates PM Modi's efforts in resolving crisis in Ukraine
5

As US blames India for fueling war, Russia appreciates PM Modi's efforts in resolving crisis in Ukraine