/Can a fighter jet fly around the world without refuelling?

A fighter jet cannot fly around the world without refuelling. The Earth's circumference is about 40,000 kilometres, but even the longest-range fighter jets can only fly about 3,500 kilometres on internal fuel.
Fighter jets are designed for speed and manoeuvrability, not endurance. They carry enough fuel for combat missions lasting a few hours, not days of continuous flight.
The F-15E Strike Eagle has one of the longest ranges among fighter jets, capable of flying about 4,400 kilometres with external fuel tanks. However, this is still only about 11 per cent of the distance needed to circle the globe.
Even with mid-air refuelling, the human factor becomes critical. Pilots need rest, food, and bathroom breaks. The physical and mental strain of flying for days would be overwhelming and dangerous.
Some aircraft have flown around the world non-stop, but these are specially designed for endurance. The Voyager aircraft completed the journey in 1986, but it took nine days and was built specifically for the task.
Fighter jets could theoretically circle the globe with multiple refueling stops. However, this would require extensive logistical support and would be extremely expensive. It's not practical for military operations.
So while the idea sounds impressive, fighter jets are simply not designed for global circumnavigation. Their purpose is combat effectiveness, not endurance records. Long-distance travel requires different aircraft entirely.