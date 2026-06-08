/Can a fighter jet dodge a missile at the last second?

A Mach 4 missile pulling 50 Gs makes a purely physical last-second dodge impossible for a human pilot. Survival relies entirely on the jet's electronic warfare suite deploying blinding lasers, thermal flares, and radar chaff to break the lock.
A modern air-to-air missile travels at Mach 4 and can pull up to 50 Gs during a sharp turn. In stark contrast, a human pilot will black out at 9 Gs, making a purely aerodynamic last-second dodge physically impossible.
Because a missile runs out of rocket fuel in seconds, it coasts to its target using kinetic energy. Pilots execute brutal high-G manoeuvres early in the engagement to force the missile to turn, rapidly draining its speed and aerodynamic range before it gets close.
To break a deadly radar lock, a pilot will aggressively turn the jet exactly 90 degrees to the incoming threat. This ‘notching’ manoeuvre exploits the Doppler effect, making the multi-million dollar aircraft briefly invisible to enemy radar screens looking for approaching or retreating targets.
If a heat-seeking missile closes in, the jet's automated defence systems deploy a sudden burst of magnesium flares. Burning at over 1,000 degrees Celsius, these bright decoys create a massive thermal bloom that instantly blinds the missile's infrared tracking sensor.
Against radar-guided threats, military pilots release cartridges packed with millions of microscopic aluminium strips known as chaff. This creates a dense, reflective cloud in the atmosphere that acts as a massive decoy, confusing the missile's targeting computer at the final moment.
Advanced fifth-generation fighters and military aircraft now utilise Directed Infrared Countermeasures (DIRCM). These automated turret systems detect incoming heat-seeking missiles and fire high-powered, invisible lasers directly into the weapon's optical seeker to permanently burn out its tracking circuitry.
At the absolute last second, a human pilot simply cannot react fast enough to a Mach 4 threat. Survival depends entirely on the jet's USD 10 million digital electronic warfare suite instantly identifying the missile and deploying automated countermeasures in a fraction of a second.