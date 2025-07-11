/Can a F-35 fighter jet go faster than a nuclear missile?

The F-35 Lightning II is one of the most advanced fighter aircraft ever built, combining stealth, cutting-edge sensors and multirole capability. But when it comes to sheer speed, can this modern marvel keep up with a nuclear missile streaking through the atmosphere at hypersonic velocity? To answer that, it’s worth comparing what each was engineered to do: one designed for flexibility and precision in combat, the other built purely for speed and devastating impact across continents.