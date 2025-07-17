/Can a Bugatti car go faster than a fighter jet?

Michelin developed reinforced tyres for this run, capable of handling near 500 km/h rotational force. However, their lifespan at top speed is limited. Any longer, and risk of tyre failure rises sharply.
Fighter jets can reach speeds over 2,000 km/h, far beyond any land vehicle. But during take-off or descent, their speeds drop below 300 km/h, a range Bugatti's top models like the Chiron Super Sport 300+ can easily surpass.
In a record-setting test, Bugatti’s modified Chiron hit 490.48 km/h, officially becoming the first hypercar to cross the 300 mph barrier. For a short time, the car is technically moving faster than a jet rolling down a runway or gliding in to land.
At these speeds, the car’s engine, tyres, and aerodynamics face peak stress. Tyre temperatures spike, fuel burns rapidly, and the driver can only hold that velocity for about 40–42 seconds before needing to decelerate.
The car's drag coefficient is low, but not built for sustained supersonic-like airflow. Engineers extended the rear and lowered the ride height to optimise stability, but real-world turbulence at 490+ km/h remains a concern.
While Bugatti may outrun a jet on the ground for a few seconds, a jet can lift off, climb vertically, and go supersonic. The comparison works only within a very specific, narrow moment during the jet’s low-speed runway movement.
Though it can’t beat a fighter jet in the sky, Bugatti did build a road car fast enough to temporarily exceed a jet’s ground roll, if only for a limited time, under specific conditions.