Can a Boeing 787 Dreamliner land anywhere? 7 toughest airports in the world that push pilots to the limit

Published: Jun 13, 2025, 19:25 IST | Updated: Jun 13, 2025, 19:25 IST

Landing a Boeing 787 at tough airports like Antarctica’s Troll airfield or Washington’s Reagan National takes skill. short runways, ice, high altitudes, and strong winds test pilots and aircraft performance in extreme conditions around the world.

Troll Airfield, Antarctica
(Photograph:Norse Atlantic Airways)

Troll Airfield, Antarctica

On 15 November 2023, a Boeing 787 landed on Troll’s blue ice runway. Extreme cold and a slippery surface make this one of the most demanding landings for any large aircraft.
Reagan National Airport, Washington, D.C
(Photograph:ARL)

Reagan National Airport, Washington, D.C

The 787 landed on a short 7,169-foot runway at this busy airport. Tight airspace and strict flight paths add to the challenge for pilots flying into the US capital.
Bournemouth Airport, England
(Photograph:Wikipedia)

Bournemouth Airport, England

Bournemouth’s 7,451-foot runway is near the minimum length for a fully loaded 787. Pilots must manage weight and speed carefully for a safe landing.
Novolazarevskaya Airfield, Antarctica
(Photograph:Titan Airways)

Novolazarevskaya Airfield, Antarctica

This remote blue ice runway tests the 787’s limits. Harsh weather and a lack of support facilities mean pilots must be well prepared before every approach.
Upington Airport, South Africa
(Photograph:SA Venues)

Upington Airport, South Africa

Upington’s long runway faces strong crosswinds and sits at 2,791 feet elevation. These factors require careful calculations and skilled flying during landing.
Paro Airport, Bhutan
(Photograph:Wikipedia)

Paro Airport, Bhutan

Paro is known for its narrow valley and short runway at 7,500 feet elevation. While not routine for the 787, its advanced design suggests it could handle such a tough approach if needed.

