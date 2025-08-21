/Can a B-2 Bomber ‘time travel’ while flying across the Earth?

Unlike normal travellers, B-2 pilots don’t stop at airports or sleep in hotels. They keep flying through jet lag, crossing continents without breaks.
When a B-2 bomber takes off from the US for long-range missions, it often crosses multiple time zones in a single flight. Pilots sometimes “lose” or “gain” whole chunks of the day—taking off in the morning, flying for 30+ hours, and landing at what still feels like the same day. To many, this feels like time travel.
On ultra-long missions, pilots often end up eating the same meal twice. For example, they might have breakfast in Missouri, then cross the International Date Line and have breakfast again in the Pacific. It’s not sci-fi, but to the crew it feels like living the same hours more than once.
Flying westward across the International Date Line adds a whole new layer to the illusion. A pilot can take off on a Wednesday, fly for 20+ hours, and still land on a Wednesday. To anyone looking at the clock, it looks like they “paused” a day while in the air.
During missions, B-2 crews track both “local time” and “Zulu time” (GMT, used for military operations). This means that while their body might think it’s dinner, official mission logs could still say it’s lunch. Living on two different clocks at once feels like stepping between timelines.
Unlike normal travellers, B-2 pilots don’t stop at airports or sleep in hotels. They keep flying through jet lag, crossing continents without breaks. Their body is in one day, their wristwatch in another, and mission control might be tracking yet another time zone. The result is a real-life version of “time slip.”
Technically, the B-2 does experience actual time dilation. According to Einstein’s relativity, any object moving at high speed experiences time slightly slower compared to someone standing still. The effect is tiny at subsonic speeds, but in theory, the pilots really are “aging” a little differently from the people on the ground.
The B-2 bomber doesn’t time travel in the Hollywood sense, but its missions bend human experience of time in strange ways. Crossing dates, eating the same meal twice, and logging hours differently than the rest of the world makes the Spirit feel like a machine that warps time—without ever leaving Earth.