Can a B-2 bomber fly on petrol?

Abhinav Yadav
Edited By Abhinav Yadav
Published: Aug 28, 2025, 14:25 IST | Updated: Aug 28, 2025, 14:25 IST

The B-2 bomber uses JP-8 jet fuel, because its turbofan engines require special fuel to operate safely and efficiently. What would happens if Petrol is used? 

What fuel powers the B-2 bomber?
(Photograph: Northrop Grumman)

What fuel powers the B-2 bomber?

The B-2 uses a special kind of fuel called JP-8. It’s a type of jet fuel made for high-performance military aircraft, not petrol or gasoline.

Why not petrol?
(Photograph: Northrop Grumman)

Why not petrol?

Petrol is very volatile and meant for car engines or engines in small planes. It’s not suitable for the B-2’s powerful jet engines called turbofans.

What engine does the B-2 have?
(Photograph: Northrop Grumman)

What engine does the B-2 have?

The B-2 has four General Electric F118 turbofan engines. These need special jet fuel that can burn efficiently at high speeds and high altitudes.

Why JP-8 fuel?
(Photograph: AF.mil)

Why JP-8 fuel?

JP-8 is designed to work safely at low temperatures at high altitudes. It also reduces engine wear and provides the right energy power for long, fast flights.

What if B-2 tried to use petrol?
(Photograph: Northrop Grumman)

What if B-2 tried to use petrol?

Using petrol in the B-2’s engines would be very risky. The engines aren’t made for petrol and it could cause engine failure or dangerous fires.

Fuel safety and efficiency
(Photograph: Image courtesy: Northrop Grumman)

Fuel safety and efficiency

Jet fuel like JP-8 is less flammable at normal temperatures which makes it safer to handle. It also produces the right kind of power that jet engines need for smooth and efficient operation.

Only special jet fuels for B-2 bomber
(Photograph: Air Force Museum)

Only special jet fuels for B-2 bomber

The B-2 bomber cannot fly on petrol. It relies on JP-8 jet fuel designed especially for its powerful engines to fly safely and efficiently.

