The B-2 bomber uses JP-8 jet fuel, because its turbofan engines require special fuel to operate safely and efficiently. What would happens if Petrol is used?
The B-2 uses a special kind of fuel called JP-8. It’s a type of jet fuel made for high-performance military aircraft, not petrol or gasoline.
Petrol is very volatile and meant for car engines or engines in small planes. It’s not suitable for the B-2’s powerful jet engines called turbofans.
The B-2 has four General Electric F118 turbofan engines. These need special jet fuel that can burn efficiently at high speeds and high altitudes.
JP-8 is designed to work safely at low temperatures at high altitudes. It also reduces engine wear and provides the right energy power for long, fast flights.
Using petrol in the B-2’s engines would be very risky. The engines aren’t made for petrol and it could cause engine failure or dangerous fires.
Jet fuel like JP-8 is less flammable at normal temperatures which makes it safer to handle. It also produces the right kind of power that jet engines need for smooth and efficient operation.
The B-2 bomber cannot fly on petrol. It relies on JP-8 jet fuel designed especially for its powerful engines to fly safely and efficiently.