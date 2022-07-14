'Campus Diaries' top the list! Check out IMDb's top 10 Indian web shows of 2022 so far

Updated: Jul 14, 2022, 02:26 PM(IST)

Half of 2022 is already gone and it's time when we look back at the year bygone. In the first seven months, we have a bunch of big releases on the OTT platform specifically, and like always - some shows were criticised by critics, and but got tremendous love from the audience & vice versa.

The Internet Movie Database  or IMDb, which is one of the most trusted sites and the one on which most of the population relies when it comes to questions - what to watch? and which one is the best?. On Wednesday, the site released the data of the top 10 most popular Indian web shows of this year. So, without wasting much time check out the top 10 shows of the OTT platform, and binge-watch, if haven't yet. 

Campus Diaries - 9.0 IMDB

Campus Diaries - 

Rocket Boys - 8.9 IMDB

Rocket Boys - 

Panchayat - 8.9 IMDB

Apharan - 8.4 IMDB

Human - 8.0 IMDB

Escaype Live - 7.7 IMDB

The Great Indian Murder - 7.3 IMBD

Mai - 7.2 IMDB

The Fame Game - 7.0 IMDB

Still from 'The Fame Game'

Yeh Kaali Kaali Ankhein - 7.0

