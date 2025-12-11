Cambodia-Thailand fighting intensifies as Bangkok rejects mediation: Will Trump's 'peace call' work?

Thailand's foreign ministry, in a statement, rejected any third party mediation, though it did not mention Trump. It said that it was "not ready" for mediation with Cambodia, as border clashes “crossed the line.” Thailand made it clear that it would reject an offer of a third country to mediate until it was satisfied the conflict would not repeat itself in future. "Thais have been killed, we have to ensure this does not recur again, we have to ensure that we have enough trust before any talks can happen and right now is not the moment,” the statement added.