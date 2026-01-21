/California earthquakes: Coachella Valley shaken over 150 times in under 24 hours

Dozens of earthquakes struck Southern California in less than 16 hours, triggering fears that more of them could be on the way. People are wondering whether they could be a precursor to the Big One, a mammoth earthquake experts say is due in the state. The last one reported on Tuesday happened in the Coachella Valley, around 100 miles from Los Angeles and San Diego. The 3.8 magnitude temblor struck at 1.48 pm ET Tuesday at the Mission Creek strand, a region that sits along the San Andreas Fault and runs through the Coachella Valley.