/California declares emergency as massive chemical tank threatens to explode, forces mass evacuation

California governor has declared a state of emergency in the state, and thousands of residents are being evacuated as the risk of a dangerous explosion of a chemical tank brews. The situation is reportedly escalating every day despite stabilising efforts.
Some 50,000 people in Southern California have been forced to evacuate as a volatile chemical tank risks explosion. California Governor Gavin Newsom has declared a state of emergency as crews race to contain a potential toxic leak or catastrophe.
The tank contains 7,000 gallons of methyl methacrylate (MMA), a highly flammable and hazardous substance used in plastic manufacturing. It began overheating and venting vapours, with a leak reported on Thursday (May 21).
Schools have been closed as tens of thousands of residents across Garden Grove and the surrounding areas have been evacuated. Several temporary evacuation shelters have also been set up. The tank is located five miles from Disneyland, which continues regular operations, sitting outside the risk zone.
The tank’s internal temperature is climbing at a rapid rate despite cooling efforts. The damaged tank’s temperature was around 32 degrees Celsius on Saturday (May 23), but it recorded a significant increase on Sunday (May 24) as crews continued to spray it with heavy water sprays.
A faulty or “inoperable” valve on the tank caused further concern as well as operational challenges. Officials on Sunday (May 24) discovered a “crack” in the tank, which could be relieving some of the pressure inside the tank, potentially lowering the risk of a devastating blast.
Orange County Fire Authority division chief Craig Covey asserted that the measures were not simply precautionary. He said that the tank was going to fail, with the authorities unable to discern the exact timings of the failure, according to the BBC. “Literally two options left: the tank fails, and spills... or, two, the tank goes into a thermal runaway and blows up”, Covey added.
Governor Newsom has requested US President Donald Trump to declare a federal emergency. Residents of Garden Grove have filed a class-action federal lawsuit against GKN Aerospace Transparency Systems, which operates the facility where the tank is located. GKN Aerospace has reportedly paid around 1 million dollars to the South Coast Air Quality Management District for environmental violations involving permits, recordkeeping and emissions.