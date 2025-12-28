/Cafe Minamdang to Reply 1997: K-dramas featuring singer and actor Seo In-guk

Seo In-guk's performances are known for his versatile acting in hit K-dramas, including Reply 1977 and Doom at Your Service. He has earned critical praise for emotional depth.
Seo In-guk is a South Korean singer-songwriter and actor. He made his breakthrough in acting in Reply 1977. He has been part of several other stories, including High School King of Savvy, Hello Monster, Shopping King Louie, and Death's Game. Let's take a look at a few of the shows he has been part of.
The show tells the story of a woman who reminisces about her teenage years with her friends at their high school reunion, where everybody talks about the time when she was obsessed with a boy band named HOT.
The show follows the story of a rich heir who uses his money to overcome his loneliness. After losing his memory, he starts depending on an energetic young woman from the countryside who teaches him how to spend money wisely.
It follows the story of a detective who gets assigned to a murder case; he becomes obsessed with finding the truth. Things turn complicated when his sister falls in love with a man who is somehow involved with the murder.
The mysterious show tells the story of a man named Nam Han-Jun, who is a former criminal profiler and now works as a fraudster. For his scams, he disguises himself as a fortune teller and runs the fortune teller shop Minamdang. In addition, mysterious events begin to unfold at the cafe.
The romance show tells the story of a woman who lost her parents at an early age and is diagnosed with a brain tumor, forcing her to have less than 100 days to live. As she prays for the destruction of the world, the destruction itself comes to her and lives with her for the last 100 days.
It tells the story of Lee Min-Seok, who is a high school student who plays ice hockey for his school. One day, he suddenly begins working as a company director instead of his older brother. At work, he meets Jung Soo-Young, who is a temporary employee there.
The romantic show revolves around two detectives who work together and fall in love with each other without knowing their true identities. They then start discovering many hidden truths.
The thriller show tells the story of a man who contemplates suicide and is faced with a series of failures. However, he must experience death several times in other lives to have another chance to survive.
The superhero show revolves around the twelve angels disguised as loan sharks confronting the forces of evil, opening the gates of hell. With spectacular action and fantastic teamwork, they fight back, becoming superheroes who protect the world.