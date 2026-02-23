/C-17 Globemaster III en route West Asia: Here are its key features

Is a strike imminent? US C-17s move toward West Asian bases. At least nine C-17 Globemaster III transport aircraft are moving to the region.
There is simmering tension between the US and Iran as the nations are yet to reach a nuclear deal after the second round of talks mediated by Oman in Geneva.
The US is sending USS Gerald R. Ford, the world’s largest aircraft carrier, to the West Asia, where the USS Abraham Lincoln is already stationed. America is creating a "dual carrier" presence.
In addition, America is sending C‑17 Globemaster III military transport aircraft to West Asia, and this movement has been observed since mid January 2026.
The C-17 can land on runways as short as 3,500 feet and only 90 feet wide. The aircraft is known for its ability to carry a single M1 Abrams main battle tank, which weighs about 69 tons.
Pilots can deploy the reversers while the aircraft is still airborne. And this allows the C-17 to drop from 30,000 feet to 5,000 feet in just 2 minutes, which is roughly about five times steeper than a standard airliner.
According to Boeing, “The C-17 Globemaster III is a high-wing, four-engine transport that delivers large equipment, supplies and troops directly to small, austere airfields anywhere in the world. Proven across every major operation since the 1990s, the C-17 combines long-range haul capability with short-field performance, oversized payload handling and aerial refuelling to support tactical airlift, strategic delivery and humanitarian relief. Boeing provides life cycle sustainment, training and around-the-clock base support to keep fleets mission capable and ready.”
As of date, there are 275 C-17s that are operating across the globe, of which 223 are owned by the US Air Force. It is the only Boeing customer with a fleet so large. Other countries that have the C-17 Globemaster III are the UK, Australia, Canada, Kuwait, Qatar, the United Arab Emirates, India and the 12-nation Strategic Airlift Capability
This movement has sparked a debate online, as this is viewed as laying groundwork amid the ongoing nuclear deal talks; the second round of negotiations mediated by Oman concluded on February 17 in Geneva. But there has been no major breakthrough yet. The US has posed a “zero uranium enrichment” clause, while Iranian Supreme Leader Khamenei said, "Nuclear energy is our undeniable right.”