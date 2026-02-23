/C-17 Globemaster III en route West Asia: Here are its key features

There is simmering tension between the US and Iran as the nations are yet to reach a nuclear deal after the second round of talks mediated by Oman in Geneva.

The US is sending USS Gerald R. Ford, the world’s largest aircraft carrier, to the West Asia, where the USS Abraham Lincoln is already stationed. America is creating a "dual carrier" presence.

In addition, America is sending C‑17 Globemaster III military transport aircraft to West Asia, and this movement has been observed since mid January 2026.