/BYD to assemble electric cars in Pakistan by 2026: What will the Chinese plant mean for Pakistan’s EV industry?

BYD imported its first EVs to Pakistan in March 2025. Even in the early days, they sold “a few hundred” cars around 30 per cent more than their own targets, which they initially set. As company data suggests, the EV and PHEV car market in Pakistan may grow 3-4 times by 2025, reaching 3,000-4,000 units from about 1,000 in 2024. However, BYD aims for a 30-35 per cent slice of this market.