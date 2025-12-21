/Business year-ender 2025: Top 7 market trends that shaped India’s economy this year

India again topped global growth tables in 2025, with the IMF raising its forecast to about economic growth of 6.7 per cent to 6.9 per cent this fiscal year and 6.5 per cent to 6.9 per cent the following fiscal. It is supported by direct income tax exemptions, an accommodative monetary policy, continued goods and services tax (GST) reforms and a possible trade deal with the United States, as per the data in Deloitte.