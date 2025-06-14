Business Proposal to The Heirs: 8 K-dramas with 'chaebol' storyline you shouldn't miss

Be it Are You Human to Business Proposal, netizens love to watch couple who become enemies to lovers and a rich guy falling in love with a poor girl. Here are few of the classic chaebol k-dramas.
From classic rags to riches stories which often blend romance with themes of family drama, corporate intrigue, and social commentary. Check out the list of popular dramas you shouldn't miss.
Crash Landing on You is the story of how a paragliding mishap drops a South Korean heiress in North Korea - and into the life of an army officer, who decides he will help her hide. It is available to watch on Netflix.
Shopaholic Louis is the story of a rich heir, who uses his money to overcome his loneliness. After losing his memory, he starts depending on an energetic young woman from the countryside who teaches him how to spend money wisely. It is available to watch on Viki, Amazon Prime Video, and MX Player.
Are You Human tells the story of a young heir, who falls into a coma after being brutally assaulted. However, his mother is determined to keep him in the race for the family fortune and creates a robot to replace him. It is available to watch on Viki and Netflix.
Business Proposal tells the story of Ha-ri, who shows up on a blind date to scare away her friend's prospective suitor. However, plans go awry when he turns out to be Ha-ri's CEO and he proposes. It is available on streaming giant Netflix.
The Heirs is the story of a young couple, belonging to families with contrasting backgrounds, who must navigate through various societal restrictions and fight against the norms held up by the chaebol families.
What's Wrong with Secretary Kim is the story of Lee Young-joon, who is an egocentric but successful corporate executive. When Kim Mi-so, his secretary, decides to resign due to an unknown reason, he tries everything in his power to change her mind. It is available to watch on Viki and Netflix.
See You in My 19th Life is the story of Ban Ji-eum, who can remember all her past lives, and sets out to reconnect with a lost love from her 18th life, which was cut tragically short. It is available to watch on OTT platform Netflix.
Rich Man is the story of Lee Yoo-chan, the CEO of an IT company, who is arrogant and faces trust issues. However, his life changes when Kim Bo Ra, a smart girl from the countryside starts working for him. It is available on Viki.