/'Built to destroy Iran': Only B-2 can drop this bomb that no other aircraft in the world can carry

The MOP is too large to fit inside the weapons bays of any other aircraft in the US inventory. The B-2's internal weapons bays were specifically modified to accommodate two MOPs — one in each bay. No other aircraft has the internal volume, the structural load capacity, or the classified release systems required. The F-15E, the F-35, and the B-52 cannot carry it internally. The B-2 is the only delivery platform. This is not an accident — the weapon and the aircraft were developed in parallel specifically for this mission.