/'Built to destroy Iran': Only B-2 can drop this bomb that no other aircraft in the world can carry

The GBU-57 Massive Ordnance Penetrator is a 30,000 pound bunker-busting bomb designed with one specific purpose: destroying underground nuclear facilities buried under hundreds of feet of reinforced concrete.
The GBU-57 Massive Ordnance Penetrator — known as the MOP — was not designed as a general-purpose weapon. It was developed in direct response to intelligence assessments of Iran's Fordow nuclear enrichment facility, which is buried under approximately 80 metres of rock and reinforced concrete inside a mountain near Qom. The facility was specifically engineered to survive conventional air strikes. The MOP was engineered specifically to defeat it.
The GBU-57 weighs 30,000 pounds — roughly the weight of two fully loaded school buses. It is 20 feet long and over 2.5 feet in diameter. For comparison, the largest bomb in widespread military use before the MOP — the GBU-28 bunker buster — weighs 5,000 pounds. The MOP carries 6,000 pounds of high explosive inside a hardened steel casing designed to penetrate rock and concrete before detonating. It is not a bigger bomb. It is a fundamentally different category of weapon.
The MOP is too large to fit inside the weapons bays of any other aircraft in the US inventory. The B-2's internal weapons bays were specifically modified to accommodate two MOPs — one in each bay. No other aircraft has the internal volume, the structural load capacity, or the classified release systems required. The F-15E, the F-35, and the B-52 cannot carry it internally. The B-2 is the only delivery platform. This is not an accident — the weapon and the aircraft were developed in parallel specifically for this mission.
The MOP is a GPS-guided penetrating bomb. It strikes at high velocity, and its hardened steel nose is designed to drill through reinforced concrete before the fuze activates. The weapon is rated to penetrate 200 feet of reinforced concrete or 60 feet of rock before detonating. The detonation creates a pressure wave inside underground facilities that destroys structures and equipment even in chambers the bomb does not directly reach. It is designed to collapse tunnels, destroy centrifuges, and render underground facilities permanently non-functional.
When the MOP programme became publicly known, Iran responded by deepening its Fordow facility further into the mountain — an explicit acknowledgement that the MOP represented a credible threat. The US subsequently upgraded the MOP's penetration capability in response. The exchange — Iran deepening its bunkers, the US upgrading its bunker buster — is one of the clearest examples of an ongoing offensive-defensive arms race playing out in public, between a bomb and the mountain it was built to destroy.
The MOP was developed at a cost of approximately $314 million over several years, funded through classified defence budgets before becoming publicly acknowledged. Boeing manufactures the weapon under contract. The US military has procured a small stockpile — the exact number is classified. Each weapon costs several million dollars. Given that the MOP exists almost entirely to hold one category of target at risk — deeply buried nuclear facilities — the investment reflects how seriously American defence planners regard that specific threat.
The GBU-57 exists as a weapon and as a signal. Its existence tells adversaries that burying nuclear infrastructure underground is not a permanent solution. The combination of the B-2's stealth — allowing it to reach targets without warning — and the MOP's penetration capability means that no underground nuclear facility currently in existence is beyond reach of a US strike. Whether that strike would ever be ordered is a political question. That it is technically possible is the point. The MOP is designed to make certain decisions very difficult for adversaries to contemplate.