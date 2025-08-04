/Built in India, for India: India’s Tejas Mk2 shows the power of Make-in-India defence innovation

India’s Tejas Mk2 jet packs six major make-in-India innovations, from radars to stealth materials and smart weapons all made at home. These upgrades underline India’s leap as a defence and tech leader.
Tejas Mk2 is a shining symbol of the Make-in-India mission. This fighter jet has been designed, tested, and built by Indian experts at DRDO and HAL. Now, over 75 per cent of its technology and parts come from India, showing real progress on defence self-reliance.
The Uttam AESA radar in Tejas Mk2 is among the world’s most advanced. It can spot and track over 50 targets at once. Built with next-gen gallium nitride at HAL and DRDO labs, it is fully Indian one of the first such radars outside the US or Europe.
Nearly 90 per cent of Tejas Mk2’s airframe is made from advanced composites, created by DRDO and National Aerospace Labs. These materials lower the jet’s weight, make it up to 75 per cent less visible to radar, and are now produced in Indian factories for aircraft exports too.
Tejas Mk2 features India’s own onboard oxygen generation system (OBOGS), giving pilots fresh oxygen every flight. Once imported, this tech is now designed and patented by DRDO, making maintenance simpler and pilot safety stronger.
Tejas Mk2 comes equipped with a 100 per cent Indian-made electronic warfare suite, including sensors by BEL and software by DRDO. It jams enemy radars, fires smart countermeasures, and gathers vital battle intelligence, which boosts survivability in modern warfare.
The jet will carry Indian smart bombs and Astra missiles, tested in public trials in 2025. Patent records show the guidance systems are designed in India, and field tests confirm these homegrown missiles now match global standards.
Thousands of engineers in Bengaluru and Hyderabad are behind these advances, with over 200 patents filed just for Tejas Mk2.