LOGIN
  • Wion
  • /Photos
  • /‘Built for nuclear war’: Why the B-52 bomber is still flying today

‘Built for nuclear war’: Why the B-52 bomber is still flying today

Abhinav Yadav
Edited By Abhinav Yadav
Published: Jun 16, 2026, 16:00 IST | Updated: Jun 16, 2026, 16:00 IST

Designed for Cold War nuclear deterrence, the Boeing B-52 bomber is undergoing a massive USD 48.6 billion upgrade. Outfitted with new Rolls-Royce engines, AESA radar, and hypersonic capabilities, the redesignated B-52J will remain a lethal US military asset into the 2050s.

A Cold War Relic
1 / 7

A Cold War Relic

The Boeing B-52 Stratofortress was originally designed to carry nuclear weapons deep into Soviet territory during the Cold War. Today, every B-52 currently flying is over 60 years old, meaning the multi-million dollar aircraft is frequently older than the parents of the crew operating it.

The USD 48.6 Billion Revamp
2 / 7

The USD 48.6 Billion Revamp

Instead of retiring the ageing fleet, the US military is executing a massive, USD 48.6 billion modernisation programme. Redesignated as the B-52J, the aircraft is receiving comprehensive top-to-bottom upgrades, including digital cockpit controls and modern secure data links.

Rolls-Royce F130 Engines
3 / 7

Rolls-Royce F130 Engines

The centrepiece of this overhaul is the Commercial Engine Replacement Program (CERP). The Air Force is replacing the bomber's original, high-maintenance TF33 turbofans with eight brand-new Rolls-Royce F130 engines, cutting the massive aircraft's fuel consumption by roughly 30 per cent.

Extended Global Reach
4 / 7

Extended Global Reach

Because the new engines burn nearly a third less fuel, the B-52J achieves a dramatically extended un-refuelled flight range. This heavily reduces demand on the US tanker fleet, allowing the bomber to loiter over combat zones for hours longer without requiring a mid-air refuelling track.

Advanced AESA Radar
5 / 7

Advanced AESA Radar

The B-52 is trading its antiquated mechanical radar for the powerful AN/APQ-188 Active Electronically Scanned Array (AESA). This advanced sensor system drastically improves targeting accuracy and situational awareness, while providing the heavy bomber with entirely new secondary electronic warfare capabilities.

The Ultimate Missile Truck
6 / 7

The Ultimate Missile Truck

The B-52 remains tactically relevant today because its immense 70,000-pound payload capacity turns it into an unparalleled airborne missile truck. It does not need stealth to survive; instead, it launches next-generation standoff weapons, like the AGM-181 nuclear cruise missile and hypersonic gliders, from well beyond enemy air defences.

Latest B-52J upgrades
7 / 7

Latest B-52J upgrades

The Stratofortress has outlived every advanced aircraft specifically designed to replace it, including the Mach-2 Convair B-58 Hustler and the Rockwell B-1 Lancer. With the latest B-52J upgrades locking in operations well into the 2050s, the iconic bomber is set to achieve an unprecedented 100 years of active military service.

Trending Photo

Why the F-22 can cover vast distances at high speed
5

Why the F-22 can cover vast distances at high speed

Why the F-22 remains a key part of America’s air power
5

Why the F-22 remains a key part of America’s air power

Imtiaz Ali, Aditya Dhar, SS Rajamouli: Filmmakers who shaped a generation with their cult classics
8

Imtiaz Ali, Aditya Dhar, SS Rajamouli: Filmmakers who shaped a generation with their cult classics

American B-52 vs Russian Tu-22M3: Which bomber from the Cold War era is older?
6

American B-52 vs Russian Tu-22M3: Which bomber from the Cold War era is older?

Why the F-22 remains one of the world's most feared fighter jets
5

Why the F-22 remains one of the world's most feared fighter jets