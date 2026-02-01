/Budget 2026: How priorities have shifted since 2019 and why Nirmala Sitharaman’s record 9th budget matters

The second Budget introduced three overarching themes:

Aspirational India - better standards of living with access to health, education and better jobs for all sections of the society.

Economic Development for all - “Sabka Saath , Sabka Vikas , Sabka Vishwas”.

Caring Society - both humane and -compassionate; Antyodaya as an article of faith.

Three broad themes are held together by:

-Corruption free, policy-driven Good Governance.

-Clean and sound financial sector.

-Ease of Living underlined by the three themes of Union Budget 2020-21.

