/Budget 2026: Foreign travel gets cheaper! FM Nirmala Sitharaman cuts TCS on overseas tour packages

The Finance Minister said, “The Tourism sector has the potential to play a large role in employment generation, forex earnings and expanding the local economy.” The Finance Minister also announced plans to develop ecologically sustainable mountain trails to strengthen adventure tourism. These trails will be created in Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, and Jammu and Kashmir, as well as in Araku Valley in the Eastern Ghats and Podhigai Malai in the Western Ghats.