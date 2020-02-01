Four basic things about India's Budget, you need to know!

Like, every year this year also the government is giving finances for the fiscal year, in between this we bring you the four basic things about the Budget that you should know

What is Union Budget?

The Union Budget is an exercise carried out by the central government every year.

The government makes an estimate of revenue and expenses for the forthcoming financial year.

The exercise is similar to the monthly budget making one does for our household expenditure and earnings.

(Photograph:Twitter)