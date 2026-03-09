/BTS Suga turns 33: A look at the net worth of K-pop idol Agust D

BTS member Suga turned 33 on March 9. Known for his powerful rap style and production skills, he is one of the most popular K-pop idols. Find out how rich Suga is.
BTS Suga, whose real name is Min Yoon-gi, turned 33 on Monday. Said to be one of the most influential K-pop idols, he is known for his powerful rap style and production skills. As fans across the world are celebrating his birthday, let's take a look at the net worth of Suga.
According to Celebrity Net Worth, Suga's net worth is estimated at $30- $50 million. In addition to being a member of the K-pop group, he has gained recognition in his solo career too, under the name Agust D.
He was born on March 9, 1993, in Daegu, South Korea, and was passionate about music since he was a kid. He began writing lyrics at the age of 13, and received his big break in 2013 when he debuted as a member of BTS.
Suga's biggest income source comes from music. In addition to the success of BTS, he has also released albums like Agust D, D-2, and D-Day, which became hits. As per reports, the idol is credited with writing and producing more than 160 songs, and he also receives royalties as a member of the Korea Music Copyright Association.
Not just music, Suga also earns well through brand endorsements. He is an ambassador for the Italian luxury fashion house Valentino and has also partnered with the National Basketball Association. Last year, Suga completed his mandatory military service in South Korea.
The BTS singer is known to own multiple luxury items. As per reports, he owns an apartment in Seoul’s upscale UN Village, which is valued at around $3 million. Suga reportedly has a Hyundai Palisade Calligraphy SUV, and also owns luxury watches such as the Rolex Datejust 36 and the Audemars Piguet Royal Oak Selfwinding.