/Hello Seoul, we're back! BTS set the stage on fire at Live comeback | In pics

BTS boys, RM, Jin, SUGA, J-Hope, Jimin, V, and Jung Kook, are back! A day after the release of their album, ARIRANG, they gave a historic performance at the iconic Gwanghwamun Square.
It was an emotional moment as BTS finally made their long-awaited return. After three years and nine months, the group reunited for their first performance together following the completion of their mandatory military service. To promote their newest album ARIRANG, RM, Jin, SUGA, J-Hope, Jimin, V, and Jung Kook delivered a historic performance at Gwanghwamun Square in Seoul, one of the city’s most iconic landmarks.
BTS, known for their strong bond and unmatched energy, continues to enjoy the love of millions of fans worldwide. They opened their comeback performance with “Body to Body,” the first track from ARIRANG. Dressed in coordinated black and white outfits, the seven members stood in a line as RM kicked off the show, saying, “Seoul, we’re back.”
To witness this unforgettable moment, the streets of Seoul were packed with fans who had waited nearly four years to see the group reunite. Thousands gathered to celebrate BTS and experience the performance live. Fans cheered loudly, danced with excitement, and many were moved to tears as they watched the group together again.
Each member wore a different outfit, yet all stayed coordinated in black and white. Their loose, oversized ensembles reflected their signature style and effortless swag. In one of the pictures, the seven members pose in front of the iconic Gwanghwamun Square.
Fans were thrilled to see how RM, despite sustaining an injury, was part of all the performances. But one of the most heartfelt moments came when RM was sitting on the chair, and the other six boys performed around him and cheered him up. What a moment!
This performance marked the first standalone concert ever held at Gwanghwamun Square, making it even more special. The stage design featured a massive square-shaped structure made of layered LED screens in red and black tones, in front of the Gwanghwamun Gate and the lush mountains that were not visible at night.