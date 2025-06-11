/BTS is set for a comeback as military service reaches an end - what's next?

(Photograph: AFP )

What happened?

In 2022, the group said they would be going on a "hiatus" after nine years, citing exhaustion from the brutal K-pop system. "The K-pop and idol system doesn't allow a person to mature," said leader RM during a livestream. The announcement sparked debate over the K-pop industry's structure and its neglect of artists' mental health. But even at the time, analysts said the break seemed to owe more to the need for them to undertake their mandatory military service -- from which, despite their massive economic contributions to South Korea, the group were not exempt. Six months later, Jin, the oldest of the group, enlisted, with the others following suit. South Korea offers service exemptions to some athletes -- including Olympic medalists -- and also some classical musicians, but no K-pop star has yet received one.