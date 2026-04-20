/Brock Lesnar Retirement: 5 WWE Legends Who Never Faced ‘The Beast’

Brock Lesnar has retired from in-ring competition following his loss to Oba Femi on Night 2 of WWE WrestleMania 42. Although Brock’s unparalleled 24-year career was defined by championship gold, broken streaks, and dominance, there are five marquee legends he never crossed paths with.
Brock Lesnar never facing "Stone Cold" Steve Austin remains the biggest "what if" in WWE history. The two briefly crossed paths in 2002, but the dream match never materialized after Austin famously walked away from the company when asked to put Lesnar over on Raw without a proper build-up.
Despite both being pillars of the main-event scene for years, Michaels and Lesnar were never booked in a one-on-one televised bout. While Michaels was the ultimate underdog and Lesnar the unstoppable force, the company kept them in separate storylines, leaving fans to only imagine the clash of styles between these two icons.
Brock Lesnar vs. Batista was a dream match that seemed destined to happen. While they both rose through the same developmental system, their main roster runs never overlapped in a way that allowed for a marquee feud. A "Prime vs. Prime" collision between The Beast and The Animal is widely considered the biggest missed opportunity of that era.
JBL vs. Lesnar would have been a dream for fans of physical, powerhouse wrestling. While JBL had his legendary run as a top heel and WWE Champion during the mid-2000s, the two never engaged in a sustained, high-profile feud. It remains a classic "missed connection" that could have dominated a pay-per-view card.
Despite The Miz being one of the most consistent and featured performers in WWE over the last two decades, he and Brock Lesnar never locked horns in a televised singles match. Even with several segments together over the years, the two were never paired for a feud, making it one of the most surprising omissions from Lesnar’s list of opponents.