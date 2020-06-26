Britons flout social distancing norms in beaches amid COVID-19

Britain has been one of the hardest hit by the global coronavirus outbreak, recording the worst death toll in Europe so far.

No social distancing

Britons were urged to abide by social distancing rules over fears over a coronavirus resurgence after tens of thousands of people descended on beaches during a heatwave.

The possibility that beaches could be closed has been raised by health secretary Matt Hancock, who said ministers would "take action" if rules continued to be broken.

(Photograph:AFP)